Trains to and from London Liverpool Street are facing delays throughout the morning peak time for commuters, with disruption expected until 9am.
National Rail said overrunning engineering works between Hackney Downs and London Liverpool Street is causing disruption to trains between those stations. Trains to and from London Liverpool Street may be cancelled, delayed or revised as a result.
Read more: Ones to avoid: The 10 busiest Tube journeys made in London each day
Routes affected include Greater Anglia between Cambridge/Hertford East and London Liverpool Street, London Overground between Enfield Town/Cheshunt/Chingford and London Liverpool Street, and Stansted Express between Stansted Airport and London Liverpool Street.
TfL Rail services between Shenfield/Gidea Park and London Liverpool Street are also affected.
|The following trains have been amended already:
|
Advice for London Overground customers:
To help you complete your journey, you can use your ticket on the following services on any reasonable route:
- Greater Anglia
- Great Northern
- London Buses
- London Underground
- TfL Rail
For a map showing alternative routes available to you when travelling between London Liverpool Street and Enfield Town / Cheshunt / Chingford please follow this link.
Advice for TfL Rail customers:
You may use your ticket on the following operators via any reasonable route:
- London Underground
- London Overground
- Greater Anglia
- London Buses
- c2c
Read more: Here's the latest official ranking of the hottest Tube lines