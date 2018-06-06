Wednesday 6 June 2018 7:03am

Disruption to and from trains to London Liverpool Street to last until 9am after overrunning engineering works

 
Rebecca Smith
London Liverpool Street trains are being disrupted
Trains to and from London Liverpool Street are facing delays throughout the morning peak time for commuters, with disruption expected until 9am.

National Rail said overrunning engineering works between Hackney Downs and London Liverpool Street is causing disruption to trains between those stations. Trains to and from London Liverpool Street may be cancelled, delayed or revised as a result.

Routes affected include Greater Anglia between Cambridge/Hertford East and London Liverpool Street, London Overground between Enfield Town/Cheshunt/Chingford and London Liverpool Street, and Stansted Express between Stansted Airport and London Liverpool Street.

TfL Rail services between Shenfield/Gidea Park and London Liverpool Street are also affected.

The following trains have been amended already:
  • 05:28 Liverpool Street to Cambridge will have an amended calling pattern
  • 05:40 Liverpool Street to Stansted Airport will start at Tottenham Hale
  • 05:58 Liverpool Street to Cambridge will start from Tottenham Hale
  • 06:12 Liverpool Street to Herford East will start from Tottenham Hale
  • 06:25 Liverpool Street to Stansted Airport service will start from Tottenham Hale.
  • 06:25 Liverpool Street to Norwich has been cancelled
  • 08:30 Norwich to Liverpool street has been cancelled

Advice for London Overground customers:

To help you complete your journey, you can use your ticket on the following services on any reasonable route:

  • Greater Anglia
  • Great Northern
  • London Buses
  • London Underground
  • TfL Rail

For a map showing alternative routes available to you when travelling between London Liverpool Street and Enfield Town / Cheshunt / Chingford please follow this link.

Advice for TfL Rail customers:

You may use your ticket on the following operators via any reasonable route:

  • London Underground
  • London Overground
  • Greater Anglia
  • London Buses
  • c2c

