Trains to and from London Liverpool Street are facing delays throughout the morning peak time for commuters, with disruption expected until 9am.

National Rail said overrunning engineering works between Hackney Downs and London Liverpool Street is causing disruption to trains between those stations. Trains to and from London Liverpool Street may be cancelled, delayed or revised as a result.

Routes affected include Greater Anglia between Cambridge/Hertford East and London Liverpool Street, London Overground between Enfield Town/Cheshunt/Chingford and London Liverpool Street, and Stansted Express between Stansted Airport and London Liverpool Street.

TfL Rail services between Shenfield/Gidea Park and London Liverpool Street are also affected.

The following trains have been amended already: 05:28 Liverpool Street to Cambridge will have an amended calling pattern

05:40 Liverpool Street to Stansted Airport will start at Tottenham Hale

05:58 Liverpool Street to Cambridge will start from Tottenham Hale

06:12 Liverpool Street to Herford East will start from Tottenham Hale

06:25 Liverpool Street to Stansted Airport service will start from Tottenham Hale.

06:25 Liverpool Street to Norwich has been cancelled

08:30 Norwich to Liverpool street has been cancelled

Advice for London Overground customers:

To help you complete your journey, you can use your ticket on the following services on any reasonable route:

Greater Anglia

Great Northern

London Buses

London Underground

TfL Rail

For a map showing alternative routes available to you when travelling between London Liverpool Street and Enfield Town / Cheshunt / Chingford please follow this link.

Advice for TfL Rail customers:

You may use your ticket on the following operators via any reasonable route:

London Underground

London Overground

Greater Anglia

London Buses

c2c

