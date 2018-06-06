Julian Harris

After years and years of political wrangling, will Heathrow finally get a third runway?

The answer may now be “yes”, so long as the Conservatives can avoid another General Election until at least the early 2020s.

In the short run the success of the project depends on a parliamentary vote this month, predicted to be “a great big bunfight” by one City lawyer yesterday.

If the vote passes, there will be legal challenges, potentially by the backers of rival plans, not to mention environmental and local campaign groups fiercely opposed to the west London airport’s expansion.

Read more: Heathrow expansion timeline - The moments that led up to plans taking off

Legal opinions vary on the likelihood of such challenges enjoying any success. The same City lawyer predicting a “bunfight” in parliament commented dryly about the legal campaigns: “They won’t stop it but might cause a bit of a delay – and create some work for lawyers.”

Among yesterday’s tired arguments between those opposing a third runway and those maintaining their support, were some folk reminding the government that it promised to back an expansion of UK air capacity beyond just Heathrow.

Calling for more runways at Gatwick and other UK airports, City grandee Sir Mike Rake told this newspaper: “What we really need is long-term infrastructure policy, a cross-party strategy.” Rake accused leading politicians of “just trying to dodge the issue... it’s politics over substance”.

His feelings are shared throughout the business community. “Heathrow’s expansion on its own is not enough,” said Colin Stanbridge of the London Chamber of Commerce. “We also need another runway at Gatwick and better surface links at both.”

Read more: Heathrow expansion gets green light - but take off could still be bumpy

For supporters of such an ambitious transport boom, transport minister Chris Grayling’s comments yesterday were somewhat underwhelming. “We recognise that the development of airports can have negative as well as positive local impacts,” he said, highlighting an obvious problem but one which the government remains reluctant to challenge head on with any truly innovative compensation schemes.

Instead he simply promised a long-term aviation strategy and said other airports are expected to bring forward consultations on their ideas for expansion.

His sentiment sounded vaguely positive, but as with Heathrow’s own ambitions for an extra runway – you’d be wise not to hold your breath.