Elon Musk has confidently kept total control of Tesla, as shareholders voted overwhelmingly to proposals keeping power at the company with the silicon valley billionaire.

Speculation that Musk could face a revolt at the company's shareholder meeting in California on Tuesday night were dashed, as investors voted by more than a super majority against measures that would seen his grip on the company weakened.

Musk has faced criticism from shareholders over him overseeing both the chairman and chief executive role at the company, as some said it would not be effective for the company as it moves into more competitive markets.

In April shareholder Jing Zhao tabled the suggestion to split the chairman and chief executive position, while also saying that Musk's involvement with SpaceX and the Boring Company could create possible sources of conflicts for Tesla down the road.

Shareholders also voted to re-elect Antonio Gracias, 21st Century Fox chief executive James Murdoch, and Musk’s brother Kimbal Musk as company directors.

This was in spite of some stakeholders raising concern that a board with these directors lacked independence.

Before the meeting started, one shareholder said the current board was "an obstacle, not an aid," to the electric car makers success.

"We are concerned as to whether these highly paid directors can help the chief executive respond to the problems facing Tesla," they said.

Musk's success wil come as an encouraging vote of confidence as he seeks to accelerate the production of the Model 3.

Tesla has faced negative press recently, after one of its Model 3 sedan cars crashed while in autopilot mode.

Musk has also faced a backlash for comments he made on Twitter that Singapore was not suppotive for electric car ownership, prompting the state newspaper to run a headline telling the billionaire to "get off your high horse."