Josh Mines

Strikes scheduled to take place on the Jubilee Line tomorrow have been called off.

TfL confirmed that the strikes, which were supposed to last 24-hours from midnight on 6 June, would not go ahead.

Nigel Holness, TfL's director of network operations for London Underground, said:

The new timetable on the Jubilee line is benefiting thousands of customers every day, boosting capacity and making journeys quicker and more comfortable. We have adhered to the agreements we have in place with our unions throughout this dispute and we are pleased that our customers will no longer be disrupted by unnecessary strike action on the Jubilee line tomorrow.

Normal services are expected to run on the line after an agreement was reached between transport bosses and the RMT union.

Meetings had been taking place this evening to resolve the dispute, which was around new driver timetables that increase the number of Saturdays workers may have to work.

A spokesperson for the RMT confirmed that action for tomorrow had been suspended, although next week's strikes are still on the cards.

The RMT is set to walk out next week on Thursday 14 June.

London mayor Sadiq Khan said the strike suspension was "good news for Londoners, businesses and visitors."

"This shows the difference that TfL talking constructively to staff and trade unions can make," he added.

The news follows a separate strike expected to go ahead on the District line also beng called off earlier today by another union, Aslef.