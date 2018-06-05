Emily Nicolle

American designer Kate Spade was found dead in her New York apartment today, according to US law enforcement officials.

New York police said that Spade, aged 55, was found unrespsonsive by her housekeeper at 10:20am local time (15:20 BST).

According to reports from the New York Times, a note had been left behind. Her husband was at the scene, but the whereabouts of her daughter remain unknown.

Kate Spade, whose legal name is Katherine Brosnahan, pioneered a wave of successful American female designers in the 1990s.

The company, known best for its range of bright and colourful accessories and recognisable by its trademark playing cards symbol logo, was sold by Kate in 2007, only to be bought by Coach in May last year for $2.4bn (£1.85bn).

Kate Spade New York has more than 140 retail shops and outlet stores across the US, with over 175 shops internationally. The designer sold the last of her shares in that namesake company in 2016.