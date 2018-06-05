Wally Pyrah

A HIGHLIGHT of the Hong Kong racing scene has been the continued progress of the young apprentices who have more then held their own against their senior counterparts.

Such has been the success of Matthew Poon, Jack Wong, Dylan Mo and newest recruit Victor Wong in recent months, trainers have been clamouring for their services, knowing their 5lb or 10lb claims will prove gold dust in the ultra-competitive handicaps.

Jack Wong, with 22 winners to his credit already this term, will be hoping to extend that tally when he rides last start winner LUCKY TIME in the finale at 3.50pm over the extended mile.

You can guarantee front-running tactics will be employed again on this gutsy gelding and his jockey’s 5lb claim can prove crucial in the closing stages, especially against the likes of principle threat Multi Facets.

Earlier in the afternoon, it has been a long-term plan for 10lb claimer Victor Wong to ride YOUNG DREAMER in the 1.15pm over six furlongs.

Expect the combination to ping from the stalls and make every post a winning one.

POINTERS

Young Dreamer 1.15pm Happy Valley

Lucky Time 3.50pm Happy Valley