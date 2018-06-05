Tesco Bank four-hour online and mobile outage fixed

Jasper Jolly

Tesco Bank has fixed a computer issue which left customers without access to their online banking services for four hours today.

Tesco Bank customers were unable to access their mobile apps or online accounts between 10:30am and 2:30pm, a spokesperson said. The bank does not yet know the precise number of its more than five million UK accounts that were affected.

The outage covered current accounts, savings accounts, and credit cards, although phone and branch banking were still accessible for all customers.

Read more: Ditched auditor brought back to investigate Tesco Bank hack

The lender did not reveal the cause of the outages, but said there had been no evidence of malicious activity or or of customers losing money.

A Tesco Bank spokesperson said: “We apologise to customers who were unable to access online and mobile banking earlier today. These services are now working as normal and we would like to thank customers for their patience”.

The outage is the latest in a recent line of technical issues around the UK's retail financial infrastructure, with TSB's multi-week IT meltdown the most prominent and damaging in recent months.

In November 2016 Tesco Bank was forced to repay £2.5m to customers targeted by fraudsters following a cyber attack on its systems.

Card payments giant Visa also experienced a major outage at the end of last week, with the Treasury Select Committee today writing to the firm to demand answers for what caused the disruption for millions of card payments.

Read more: MPs demands answers from Visa boss over service outage