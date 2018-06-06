Francesca Washtell

Today's City Moves covers consulting, oil and gas, and commercial banking. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Brickendon

Brickendon has strengthened its executive board with the appointment of Clare Chalmers as a non-executive director to help advise the fast-growing transformational consultancy on growth and strategy. Clare, who specialises in advising financial services firms on board effectiveness, will provide guidance to Brickendon’s leadership team on the overall direction and strategy of the firm. Her appointment increases the diversity of the board and achieves one of Brickendon’s Women in Finance Charter diversity targets 18 months ahead of schedule. Clare, who runs Clare Chalmers, an independent provider of board effectiveness reviews, is also a senior adviser of the board review practice at Independent Audit Limited. She developed her understanding of corporate governance and performance evaluation during a 20-year career in investment banking, which culminated in chief operating officer roles at CSFB and Lehman Brothers, and her time as CEO of IDDAS, a leading provider of board effectiveness reviews.

Faroe Petroleum

Faroe Petroleum, the independent oil and gas company focusing principally on exploration, appraisal and production opportunities in Norway and the UK, is pleased to announce the appointment of Katherine Roe as an independent non-executive director. Katherine’s career began in investment banking in the City of London, starting with Morgan Stanley and then as a director of investment banking at Panmure Gordon. For her last four years at Panmure Gordon, she headed up the natural resources team and has extensive experience in oil and gas transactions. She is the senior independent director and audit chair of IDE Group. She is also the CFO of Wentworth Resources Limited, a listed oil and gas company with interests in Tanzania and Mozambique, which she joined in June 2014. Katherine’s appointment to the board takes effect from 1 July.

Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking

Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking has strengthened its offering by appointing a new national head of Business development, who will report to Scott Barton, managing director, mid markets. Paul McDonagh, who will primarily be London-based, is joining the team to lead a network of 40 business development professionals across the UK. He will have responsibility for developing the business. Paul has more than 25 years’ experience within the banking sector, most recently as head of corporate and investment banking for Santander UK. Prior to that, he worked at RBS, running businesses based in the UK, US, Middle East and globally covering corporate banking and transaction services.

