Heathrow's bold plans to build a third runway have faced a great deal of turbulence in the 15 years since they were first tabled by the government in 2003. Proposals were batted around by four separate governments, and have faced opposition from a number of prominent MPs such as Boris Johnson and Zac Goldsmith, on top of a raft of resident and campaign groups.

But it seems the proposals have now started their final descent, as transport secretary Chris Grayling today drew a line in the sand by approving the controversial plans, as he described the decision as a "historic moment" for the UK.

Here are the key moments over the last 15 years that have led up to the plans being given the green light.

17 December 2003 - Then transport secretary Alistair Darling publishes a White Paper on plans for new third runway and sixth terminal at Heathrow Airport.

19 February 2004 - Plans lose momentum as a Department for Transport (DfT) report finds that a third runway would be illegal under European laws.

22 November 2007 - Labour government publishes consultation document weighted firmly on backing a third runway. London mayor Ken Livingstone argues that the proposals undermine government efforts to fight climate change.

16 June 2008 - Opposition leader David Cameron criticises Prime Minister Gordon Brown for supporting the proposals, as he claims a Tory government would seek to block the expansion plans.

15 January 2009 - Transport secretary Geoff Hoon gives go ahead for a third runway. The government's stance is condemned by opposition MPs, residents, and Tory mayor of London Boris Johnson. A month later, Johnson suggests an alternative plan to build a new airport in the Thames estuary, dubbed "Boris Island".

7 May 2010 - Labour loses the general election and the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition government comes into power, making a formal agreement to cancel plans for a third runway, while also ruling out the possibility of building new runways at Stansted and Gatwick.

2 September 2012 - Chancellor George Osborne comes out in support of a new runway in the south east of England, possibly at Heathrow. It follows rumours that the cabinet minister and his allies were putting pressure on Prime Minister David Cameron to drop his opposition to the third runway. Sir Howard Davies is appointed the chair of the Airports Commission to review how the UK's airport capacity could be expanded.

1 July 2015 - The Airports Commission decides that building a third runway at Heathrow is the best option forward for the airport's expansion. The plans beat rival bids for a new runway at Gatwick, and a proposal from Heathrow Hub to extend the airport's north runway.

1 December 2015 - MPs on the environmental audit committee throw another spanner in the works by demanding that final approval for plans should be withheld until Heathrow can demonstrate that the proposals comply with important environmental conditions.

25 October 2016 - Ministers endorse the Airport Commission's recommendation, backing the proposals six years after the coalition said it would scrap plans for a third runway. Tory MP Zac Goldsmith resigns in protest at the proposals, triggering a by-election in his seat.

2 November 2017 - Transport select committee begins new probe into the Heathrow expansion proposals a month after the government relaunched a public consultation into the plans after new analysis on noise and air quality impacts came to light.

24 May 2018 - In a last ditch attempt to stall plans for a third runway, Heathrow Hub lodges a formal complaint with the Competition and Markets Authority over the airport's handling of the expansion bidding process. It argues that Heathrow vetoed its plans to push through its own to appease shareholders.

5 June 2018 - Chris Grayling gives go ahead for Heathrow's third runway, hailing the decision a "historic moment" for the UK.

