UK house prices are 106 times higher than they were when England won the World Cup in 1966, according to research from online mortgage broker Trussle.

Average house prices have gone up from £2,006 to £211,000, the company found, while wages have risen at around a third of the rate, moving from £798 to £26,500.

But for the country’s footballers, the story is somewhat different.

On average Premier League footballers earn 1,136 times more than top-flight stars like Bobby Moore and George Best did back in 1966.

It’s estimated that the average wage of the current England squad is just below £80,000 per week - more than 3 times the annual UK average wage.

Ishaan Malhi, CEO and founder of Trussle, said: “A lot of has changed since England won the World Cup. We’ve put a man on the moon, invented the internet and we’ve seen technology transform almost every aspect of our lives.

“We’ve also seen the UK housing market change dramatically. Prices have soared in the last 52 years, wages have struggled to keep pace and for young people, the chances of getting on the property ladder today will feel a lot slimmer than they did in 1966.”

The research from Trussle comes as analysis from trade union GMB published yesterday showed that rents in London are far outpacing wage growth.

Analysing data from the Valuation Office Agency, GMB found that between 2011 and 2017, rent prices for two-bedroom flats in London increased by 25.9 per cent, whilst over the same period, monthly earnings increased by just 9.1 per cent.



