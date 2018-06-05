Catherine Neilan

This afternoon the government finally gave its backing to the expansion of Heathrow - but that is not likely to be the end of the debate that has raged for nearly 20 years.

Transport secretary Chris Grayling urged MPs to back the government on the project, citing the local and national economic benefits, as well as the efforts that are being made to minimise disruption, as well as ongoing noise and air pollution.

Grayling told MPs "the time for action is now". And government has 21 sitting days to secure enough votes from MPs to get the proposal through. But will they succeed?

Creaking Cabinet

Firstly, the plans did not even secure the full backing of the Cabinet. Grayling told MPs that they received "almost entirely universal support" during the ministerial meeting that took place ahead of his statement to the House.

Although names were not mentioned, it is understood that foreign secretary Boris Johnson was the one voice of dissent. The Uxbridge MP has been a steadfast and particularly vocal critic of Heathrow, once saying he would "lie down with the bulldozers" to block it.

The PM's spokesman this afternoon said Theresa May had written to ministers telling them they are permitted to "restate long-standing views" - but only to local constituents and local media, and not to criticise the decision itself, or the decision-making process. They are also not allowed to campaign against the decision.

However, there is still the question of whether Johnson will actually vote for it - or whether he will be allowed to skirt the issue by being kept away from the Commons on the day itself on important overseas business.

Local tribes

​Johnson is not alone among his west London colleagues to be opposed to the idea. Putney MP and former minister Justine Greening, and Richmond MP and one-time mayoral candidate Zac Goldsmith spoke out against it during the debate.

Labour's Rupa Huq, whose constituency of Ealing would be affected, joined their ranks, telling Grayling it was the wrong decision, and that the government’s “green dalliance is now well and truly over”.

But several MPs from further afield, including the SNP's transport spokesman, Alan Brown, acknowledged the argument that Heathrow's expansion would benefit the country as a whole. He gave Grayling his party's support for the proposals.

Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable, who has long opposed the plans, stuck to his guns today.

Labour Left Behind?

Labour didn't put up much resistance to the proposal today, with shadow transport secretary Andy McDonald merely citing the four tests that it must (and probably will) pass to gain backing. That might be because Labour actually backed, and won, a vote on Heathrow's expansion in 2009. But that plan was scrapped by the Conservative-Lib Dem coalition formed after the 2010 election.

While some of Labour's MPs such as Ilford South's Mike Gapes backed Grayling, others reiterated their opposition.

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell tweeted: "So that my constituents are fully aware I remain implacably opposed to expansion at Heathrow and after listening to the transport minister, Chris Grayling, today I am even more convinced that this would be a costly, environmental and social disaster that will never be built."

It's not clear whether Labour will whip MPs on this, but they could risk significant embarrassment by doing so given the spread of views, with passions running high in several constituencies.

Legal challenges

Outside of the Commons, the government still faces an uphill struggle with campaigners threatening legal action.

Local residents fear that hundreds of homes will have to be knocked down, while air and noise pollution could breach legal limits.

Christine Taylor, part of the grassroots Stop Heathrow Expansion campaign, said: "This is not a done deal. Grayling is aware that even if he persuades MPs to vote for a third runway, the government will face legal challenges that will confirm it is undeliverable."