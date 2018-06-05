Oscar Lopez

London mayor Sadiq Khan has announced plans for a £1.1bn new cultural centre inside Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

The scheme, which is receiving £385m from the mayor and a further £151m from the government, was formerly known as Olympicopolis but has been rebranded as East Bank.

The cultural quarter will house a dance theatre for Sadler’s Wells, a campus for the University of the Arts London and a new venue for the Victoria and Albert museum.

Read more: Mayor launches taskforce to boost electric vehicle infrastructure in London

The BBC will also join the cultural quarter to house its Symphony Orchestra an Chorus as well as BBC Singers. The BBC will also bring the Proms concert series to the area.

The mayor also announced that at least 50 per cent of new homes across the remaining development sites on the Park – Stratford Waterfront, Pudding Mill and Rick Roberts Way - would be be affordable.

“Great cities are defined by their ambition as much as their achievements,” said Kahn. “East Bank is the most ambitious new project of its kind for decades.

“My vision for East Bank is one where everyone, regardless of their background, can access world-class culture and education on their doorstep.”

Read more: The FCA gets keys to its new Stratford HQ

The ministry of housing, communities and local government today said its £151m investment would create 1,500 jobs, £1.5bn in economic benefit and 600 new homes.

Communities secretary, James Brokenshire MP, said: “I am delighted to confirm the Government’s financial support for this exciting project. Through this multi-million pound contribution Government is helping to bring these exceptional institutions and thousands of jobs to the area.”

The Stratford Waterfront construction has been redesigned by architects Allies and Morrison, O’Donnell + Tuomey, and Camps Felip Arquitecturia following public consultation.

Jonathan Emery, managing director of property at Lendlease, which is developing the adjacent International Quarter London said: "London is shifting east - a trend that has accelerated in the last decade.

“This transformation is none more evident than in Stratford, which has given rise to an exciting, diverse community.

"Today's announcement marks a new cultural dimension to Stratford that will be invaluable to our tenants and residents.”

East Bank is supported by the City of London‎ with £1m to begin delivering activity in east London over the next five years.