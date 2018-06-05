Oscar Lopez

Property group St Modwen has reported a positive start to the year in its initial trading update, with its homes division sales increasing 31 per cent.

The Numbers

St Modwen said it expects up to 25 per cent growth in its sales volume over the course of the financial year.

The Birmingham-based company said it had continued to shift its portfolio away from retail, with the sale of Longbridge Shopping Park in Birmingham and Wembley Central in London, which together represent the disposal of 27 per cent of the company’s retail portfolio.

The sale of Longbridge has since been completed for £54m, the company said.

Read more: St Modwen to sell over a quarter of UK retail portfolio

The sale of these two shopping centres, as well as the sale of a smaller retail asset in Liverpool, mean the company has almost achieved it goal of selling £100-150m of retail and small assets during 2018.

The company also reported a "robust" market for new-built homes across in the UK, with its home division seeing a 31 per cent increase in sales compared to last year.

Why it’s interesting

St Modwen’s disposal of retail assets is broadly in line with the decline seen across the sector in the UK - a study released last week showed that the number of large UK department stores in England has fallen by 25 per cent in less than a decade.

Read more: Number of department stores in England falls 25 per cent

The company’s figures also suggest that, despite the continued uncertainties in the UK property market, the industrial and regional housebuilding are still strong areas for growth.

What St Modwen said

Mark Allan, chief executive of St. Modwen, said: “We have had a good start to 2018 and our expectations for full year performance are unchanged.

“Our operational performance remains solid and we have made considerable progress in executing our new, more focused strategy that we launched a year ago.

“Drawing on the significant potential within our existing pipeline, this successful execution is starting to pave the way towards delivering a meaningful improvement in earnings and return on capital in the years ahead.”