Alys Key

The boss of bowling alley company Ten Entertainment will step down at the end of the year.

Shares in the firm fell more than two per cent today as it was announced that Alan Hand would leave after a decade at the company for personal reasons.

"We respect Alan's wish to step down. Working with him closely for nearly 10 years in this business has been a pleasure and I am disappointed not be continuing this successful journey together," commented chairman Nick Basing.

"I would like to express the Board's and my gratitude to Alan for the significant contribution he has made and wish him well."

Hand spent five years as operations director at Ten before being made managing director in 2015. He then became chief executive officer in March last year.

Ten has been performing well as consumers spend more on leisure experiences rather than retail. Earlier this year Hand said there was room to expand its current estate of 42 sites to as many as 100.

The group said today that it remains on track to meet expectations after a good first quarter.

