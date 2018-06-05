Tuesday 5 June 2018 11:58am

Twitter’s share price is climbing pre-market, ahead of news that it will be added to the US S&P 500

 
Emily Nicolle
Twitter's financial success seems to go up and up
Twitter’s share price rose 4.1 per cent this morning, more than three hours before the market opens in New York.

The S&P Dow Jones Indices said in a statement late last night that Twitter will be added to the S&P 500 index on June 7, replacing Monsanto as its $63m (£47.1m) deal with Bayer AG heads to a final close.

The company’s shares are up 58 per cent for the year, compared with a 2.7 per cent rise in the S&P 500.

Twitter posted its second consecutive quarterly profit in April, with analysts taking the results as a positive sign of progress after the social media giant struggled following its flotation in 2013.

Netflix is also set to replace Monsanto on the S&P 100 index, which saw its shares rise 0.2 per cent after markets closed in New York last night.

