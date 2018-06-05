Oscar Lopez

Irish real estate investment trust Yew Grove REIT has raised €75m (£66m) ahead of its initial public offering (IPO) on London’s AIM on Friday, the company announced today.

The group said it had a applied to join the AIM as well as the Enterprise Securities Market (ESM) of Euronext, Dublin, and expects admission to go ahead at 8am on Friday.

Yew Grove says it is planning to create a portfolio based around commercial real estate, including office and industrial assets, in strategic centres around Ireland.

Read more: Video game developer Codemasters to list on AIM

To launch, the company has agreed to acquire a seed portfolio of ten properties valued together at approximately €25.9m.

The company said it will begin trading its ordinary shares at a value of €0.01 each, and will seek to pay a target dividend of €0.07 per share in the first financial year.

Yew Grove says it hopes to build a property portfolio worth between €300m and €500m over the next three years.

Read more: Lending to UK property companies dropped by over £1bn last year

Barry O’Dowd, non-executive chairman, said that Yew Grove’s successful IPO “is testament to the strength of the management team and investor confidence in our investment proposition.

“Together with my fellow board members, I look forward to reporting on the delivery of our strategy and investment in the Irish commercial property market.”

Jonathan Laredo, chief executive, said: “The IPO is a compelling opportunity for our customers, investors and the sector.

“We are a well-capitalised business, governed by a strong independent board, with an experienced management team committed to delivering attractive returns for our shareholders.”