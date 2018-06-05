Alys Key

If you love drinking gin and vaping but wish you could do both at once, your prayers may well have just been answered.

Craft gin maker Whitley Neill is installing these orbs into three London locations this weekend, so that punters can step up to try what they call a "quaffable gin mist". Delicious.

The gin brand is owned by Halewood Wines & Spirits, the company behind City of London Distillery and Crabbie's Ginger Beer.

As luck would have it, this Saturday is in fact World Gin Day.

Whitley Neill brand manager Adam Georgiou said that the drinks company was celebrating with "ginnovation".

"The orbs create a way for people to try the different flavours in its purest form – with an intense cloud of floating inhalable mist," he said.

Three flavours of gin will be available: South African inspired baobab and gooseberry, rhubarb and ginger, and raspberry.

Each will be available to quaff any time you like between 5pm and 10pm this Saturday at three different locations:The Grafton, London Cocktail Club on Goodge Street, and Jerusalem Bar & Kitchen.

Oh, and it apparently has no calories. Smashing.

