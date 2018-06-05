MPs launch inquiry into train timetable fiasco

Catherine Neilan

MPs have launched an inquiry into the train chaos caused by the recent timetable changes to find out what went "so badly wrong".

Yesterday transport secretary Chris Grayling said he was "very sorry" for the widespread disruption, which has lasted for several days as a result of cancellations, part-cancellations, short overcrowded carriages, rail-replacement buses and last-minute changes to timetables.

While MPs called for him to resign over the fiasco, Grayling announced a "special compensation scheme" for passengers mired in delays and cancellations on the Northern Rail and Govia Thameslink rail companies.

And he promised there would be an inquiry into why the rail industry believed it could implement the new timetable hours before it collapsed into total chaos.

But this morning the Transport Committee, which is represented by MPs from a number of affected constituencies, revealed plans to conduct its own review of the situation.

Chair Lilian Greenwood said: “Passengers continue to suffer from terrible disruption to their train services, particularly on Northern and GTR services. My Committee is launching an inquiry into the May 2018 timetable change; we will begin by questioning Northern, GTR and Network Rail but plan to take further evidence, including from the Department for Transport, so that we properly understand why the introduction of the new timetable has gone so badly wrong, what is being done to put it right and the steps needed to prevent this happening again.

"The Secretary of State has said there have been ‘major failures’ - we want to unpick this mess and understand how it can be prevented from occurring in December, when another timetable change is due.”