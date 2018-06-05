Torjus Roberg

Business minister Greg Clark has said that Britain is considering investing in a unit of the Japanese company Hitachi to develop a new nuclear power station in Wales.

Hitachi-owned Horizon plans to develop a nuclear power plant at Wylfa Newydd in Wales followed by another in Oldbury-on-Severn in England later on, together estimated to produce 5.4 gigawatts of nuclear capacity.

Currently the UK is faced with ageing nuclear and coal plants that will need to be replaced as some are scheduled to go offline at some point in the 2020s. However, so far large plants have struggled to be built due to the high up-front costs required.

Clark told parliament: “For this project, the government will be considering direct investment alongside Hitachi and the Japanese government agencies and other partners.”

According to Clark, the negotiations with Hitachi will be focusing on achieving a lower cost for consumers.

Rumours of the talks first started earlier in May, however, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) did not disclose any details of the negotiations.

The government's last nuclear deal was with EDF Energy in 2013 for the construction of the £30bn Hinkley Point C which is the first new nuclear power plant in Britain for 20 years.

The Hinkley deal gives EDF a minimum price guarantee of £92.5 per megawatt-hour for 35 years.

Hitachi bought Horizon Nuclear Power in November 2012 for £696m after wanting to expand abroad after the 2011 Fukushima crisis created a difficult nuclear market in Japan.

