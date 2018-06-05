MPs demands answers from Visa boss over service outage

Catherine Neilan

A group of MPs have written to the boss of Visa demanding answers over the firm's service disruption last week.

On Friday, customers across Europe were unable to use their cards for purchases or withdraw cash, as a result of a hardware failure in one of Visa's European system.

The failure lasted for at least six hours.

Nicky Morgan, chair of the Treasury Select Committee, has written to Visa's European chief executive Charlotte Hogg to establish further details of what happened, how Visa will ensure that a similar failure doesn’t happen again, and whether customers or merchants will be entitled to compensation from Visa.

Morgan said: “A third of all spending in the UK is processed by Visa. It’s deeply worrying, therefore, that such a vital part of the country’s payment infrastructure can fail so catastrophically.

“The consequences were sudden and severe. Many consumers and businesses were left stranded on Friday, unable to make or accept payments, with chaos reported in shops.

“The committee has asked Ms Hogg to answer its questions on the disruption. If it is not satisfied with the response, the committee may consider asking Ms Hogg to provide oral evidence.”