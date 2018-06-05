Price of petrol reaches May peak as new car registrations start to reignite

Alexandra Rogers

May saw the biggest increase in the price of petrol for at least 18 years, according to the RAC.

The RAC said May was a "hellish month for motorists" as the cost of filling a family car with unleaded petrol rose by £3.29 in one month, meaning a 55-litre family car cost £71.1 to fuel.

Diesel was also not immune to price hikes, increasing by 6.12p to 132.29p last month. It was the second worst rate the start of 2000. The worst year for those using diesel was May 2008 when the price shot up from 120.8p to 129.2p.

The rise in May means the cost of filling up an average family car now stands at £72.8.

The RAC said the average prices of both petrol and diesel had risen every single day since 22 April, adding 8p a litre in the process. It said this was the longest sustained price increase since March 2015.

It is the double whammy of increase in the price of oil and a weakening of the pound against the dollar that is largely to blame, with oil breaking the $80 a barrel mark twice in May – a new three-and-a-half year high.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “May was a hellish month for motorists. Sadly, they have been besieged by pump price rises for three months with nearly 9p a litre being added to petrol since the beginning of March.

“The rising oil price together with a weaker pound is a punitive combination for anyone that drives regularly. For many people there is little alternative to the car for the majority of journeys they have to make so it is therefore very difficult to avoid feeling the pinch of rising pump prices."

The news comes as the UK new car market grew slightly following an 8.5 per cent decline the previous May. Last month, the market grew by a modest 3.4 per cent with 192,649 new registrations, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: “May’s growth, albeit on the back of large declines last year, is encouraging and suggests the market is now starting to return to a more natural running rate.

"To ensure long-term stability, we need to avoid any further disruption to the market, and this will require sustainable policies that give consumers and businesses the confidence to invest in the new cars that best suit their needs.

"Fleet renewal is the fastest way to improve air quality and reduce CO2, and this applies to hybrid and plug-in technologies as well as the latest low emission petrol and diesels which, for many drivers, remain the right choice economically and environmentally.”

