Torjus Roberg

Tech pioneer and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak endorses bitcoin and said he believes that it may become the single global currency.

Wozniak made the comment in response to Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey's statement earlier this year in which he said that he believed bitcoin would become the internet's native currency.

He told CNBC: “I buy into what Jack Dorsey says, not that I necessarily believe it's going to happen, but because I want it to be that way, that is so pure thinking.”

Wozniak is no stranger to cryptos as he has in the past bought both bitcoin and ether, the currency associated with the ethereum platform, but has sold everything but one bitcoin and two ether as he did not want to fall into the category of investor.

Read more: Twitter's Jack Dorsey wants bitcoin to become internet's 'native currency'

“Bitcoin is mathematically defined, there is a certain quantity of bitcoin, there's a way it's distributed … and it's pure and there's no human running, there's no company running and it's just … growing and growing … and surviving,” he said.

“That to me says something that is natural and nature is more important than all our human conventions.”

Despite the plethora of cryptocurrencies available today, the Apple founder said that bitcoin is the only one that remains “pure”.

He continued: “Only bitcoin is pure digital gold … and I totally buy into that. All the others [cryptos] tend to give up some of the aspects of bitcoin.”

“For example, being totally decentralised and having no central control. That's the first one they have to give up to try to have a business model.”

Earlier in May, Twitter's Dorsey spoke at the crypto convention Consensus and said that bitcoin should become the official currency of the internet.

He said in front of the 8,500 people attending the conference: “The internet is going to have a native currency so let's not wait for it to happen, let's help it happen. I don't know if it will be bitcoin but I hope it will be.”

Read more: Ripple boss says bitcoin dominance on crypto prices may come to an end