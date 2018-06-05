Alys Key

Merlin Entertainments, the leisure company behind Legoland and Thorpe Park, has announced plans for five Peppa Pig play centres.

The beloved children's TV show will inspire the first ever Peppa Pig World of Play, to open in Shanghai this year.

An additional three sites in the US and one in Beijing will then open in 2019.

The themed play area will feature 10 different play areas for children and their families.

Peppa and her family have been bringing in the bacon for owner Entertainment One, with the cartoon piglet even becoming a symbol of the 'subversive' subcultre in China.

Mark Fisher, chief development officer at Merlin Entertainments said: "Peppa Pig is an exceptionally strong brand, recognised and loved by families around the world, and the global preschool market for location-based entertainment represents a great opportunity for Merlin."

This not Peppa's first rodeo in the themed attractions space. Merlin has already opened two in-park Peppa Pig areas at Italian and German theme parks, and Peppa Pig-themed accommodation at its Resort Theme Parks

Meanwhile Hampshire theme park Paulton's Park has had its own Peppa Pig World since 2011.

Read more: London tourism still "a touch depressed" after terror attacks