Australian banks served with criminal charges

Sebastian McCarthy

Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and ANZ have all refuted criminal cartel charges laid out by Australia’s competition regulator this morning.

The allegations, which if true could result in significant fines and potential prison terms, relate to an AU$2.3bn ANZ institutional share placement from back in August 2015.

Read more: Watchdog takes NAB to court over benchmark rigging allegations

Criminal charges have further been put forward against a number of senior executives, most notably ANZ Treasurer Rick Moscati and Citigroup’s John McLean and Itay Tuchman.

According to the Australian Consumer and Competition Commission (ACCC), former executives, including Citigroup’s Stephen Roberts and Deutsche Bank’s Michael Ormaechea and Michael Richardson, have also been charged.

Read more: Australia must be the UK’s number one target for a post-Brexit trade deal

The news threatens to further undermine the credibility of Australian lenders, following a previous scandal surrounding Commonwealth Bank in which there was an alleged rigging on the bank bill swap rate earlier this year.