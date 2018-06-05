Brexit white paper delayed until after European Council summit

Catherine Neilan

A government white paper expected to set out "ambitious and precise" details of the UK's position on Brexit is not expected to be published ahead of the European Council summit this month.

The document - which is seen as critical by business groups trying to get a handle on the UK's negotiating position, as well as a vital part of the puzzle for negotiations - is thought to be postponed as Cabinet infighting continues.

Last week City A.M. revealed that the two working groups charged with establishing the best customs option to take forward to Brussels were leaning towards the Brexiters' favoured max fac route, albeit that it will be dressed up as a third way.

But just two days later chancellor Philip Hammond argued that max fac had been ruled out by Brussels already.

Downing Street's spokesman insisted there had been no change to the timetable, despite Brexit secretary David Davis saying it would come out in June.

“I’ve not put a timeframe on it, other than we will bring it forward as soon as possible,” he said