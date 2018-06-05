Tuesday 5 June 2018 8:36am

Tory members give Philip Hammond and Theresa May thumbs down as Michael Gove, Sajid Javid and Ruth Davidson top the list

 
Catherine Neilan
May had soared last month, on the back of her handling of Russian interference (Source: Getty)

Conservative party members are increasingly unhappy with Theresa May and her chancellor Philip Hammond, a new poll suggests.

Hammond is the least popular member of the Cabinet, with Conservative Home's monthly poll giving him a negative score of -24.8. The Prime Minister suffered a similar assessment, as the second-most popular member of her own Cabinet with a score of -9.5.

In the previous poll, May had gained almost 47 percentage points to leap to a positive rating of 56.4, as party members reacted positively to her handling of the Skripal nerve agent attack in Salisbury and subsequent chemical weapons attack in Salisbury.

Another notable casualty is Brexit secretary David Davis, who normally sits within the top five. This month he fell to ninth place with a rating of 43.5.

Meanwhile Michael Gove maintained his position as the most popular Cabinet ministers among Conservative members.

The environment secretary topped the poll, with a net satisfaction score of 72.5. Recently promoted home secretary Sajid Javid was close behind with 70.4.

Scottish Conservative member Ruth Davidson, who has been widely tipped as a future leader despite not being an MP, ranked as the third most popular senior figure within the party, with a score of 67.7

