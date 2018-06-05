Quiz defies retail gloom with growth both online and in stores

Alys Key

Fast fashion brand Quiz announced another period of double-digit growth this morning, at the end of a year which saw it launch a menswear line and take steps into the US.

The figures

Revenue grew 30 per cent to £116.4m in the year to the end of March.

This was driven by 158 per cent growth in online sales, but UK stores and concessions also delivered 12 per cent growth.

Profit before tax edged up to £8.5m, compared to £8.1m last year.

This was enough for management to propose its first annual dividend of 80p per share.

Why it's interesting

While Quiz has strong digital operations and quick reaction to trends in common with peers Asos and Boohoo, it also has a sizeable presence in high streets and shopping centres.

The strong growth of sales in stores contrasts to other fashion retailers such as New Look and Select, which have recently sought rent reductions as they struggle with a dip in footfall.

The group is now hoping to bring this omni-channel business model to the American market. During the period it made its first direct USA sales through department stores, and has launched a US-focused website.

International operations in other countries including Spain and Ireland are already delivering growth, with sales up 32 per cent to £21.2m.

What Quiz said

Tarak Ramzan, founder and chief executive of Quiz said: “Quiz is continuing to grow its reputation as a leading fast-fashion brand known for fantastic value and quality. We have further expanded the brand with the successful launches of our Curve and Bridal ranges as well as the recent launch of Quizman.com. More recently the Quiz X TOWIE collection, our first male and female capsule collection has been very well received."

