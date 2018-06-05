Retail sales recover as the sun comes out in May

Alys Key

Shoppers glimpsing a moment of sun rushed to the shops for summer clothes, barbecue essentials and garden accessories last month, boosting retail sales.

Total sales were up 4.1 per cent on the same time last year, while like-for-like sales values growth jumped to 2.8 per cent, according to the British Retail Consortium's (BRC's) retail sales monitor.

This strong performance of the high street in May contrasted to a dismal April, when wet weather pushed sales down by 3.1 per cent on the year.

However, analysts at Pantheon Macro said that "such strong growth likely won’t be sustained in coming months".

Shoppers embarked on "catch-up spending" once the sun came out, while the Royal Wedding and FA Cup Final likely had a one-off effect, as noted by data from Kantar.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the BRC, said: "Retail sales in May saw their highest growth since January 2014 as better weather and the bank holiday effect led shoppers to buy from garden furniture and summer fashion ranges; recovering some of the ground lost in April."

