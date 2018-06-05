Alys Key

Legendary Starbucks executive chairman Howard Schultz will step down from the firm at the end of this month.

It marks the end of an era for the coffee chain, which Schultz took from 11 stores to 28,000 in his four decades at the company.

But he could be on the hunt for an even bigger job soon, after admitting to the New York Times that he might consider a bid for the White House.

His name has previously been touted as a possible Democratic candidate.

Schultz has earned a reputation as a politically outspoken business figure, pushing for a company culture of social responsibility.

“I set out to build a company that my father, a blue-collar worker and World War II veteran, never had a chance to work for,” Schultz wrote in a letter today, addressed to all past and present Starbucks colleagues.

“Together we’ve done that, and so much more, by balancing profitability and social conscience, compassion and rigour, and love and responsibility.”

Although Schultz backed Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, the tax policies of Donald Trump handed Starbucks a windfall this year.

Handing on the savings made by Trump's tax reforms, Starbucks handed bonuses, stock options and enhanced benefits to its workers across the US.

