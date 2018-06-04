Josh Mines

Apple has today given users a sneak peak at what the silicon valley firm has up its sleeves for upcoming device software updates.

Speaking at Apple's Worldwide Developer’s Conference (WWDC) in California, top Apple executives including Tim Cook and Craig Federighi unveiled new operating system iOS 12, as well as new features for Siri and Safari.

Federighi said performance was the big improvement to iOS 12, as he announced Apple's first ever augmented reality (AR) app in Measure, a digital tape measure.

Apple also announced a group FaceTime session, allowing up to 32 users to chat at once - putting the firm in direct competition with Cisco Systems and Microsoft's Skype.

iOS 12 will also boast "time well spent" features, allowing users to control notifications and screen time more easily. A Do Not Disturb During Bedtime setting will deliberately not show notifications if a user opens their phone at night, meaning you can check your phone for the time without having to worry about any emails from work.

Importantly, Apple said it would be turning off Facebook's ability to track users across the web through like and comment buttons. New tracking protections will also make it harder for data companies to "to uniquely identify your device and track you," according to Apple's Kevin Lynch.

Siri will also be given extra functionality to allow apps that are used regularly to appear as suggested actions on your lock screen automatically.

iOS 11's "animoji" feature, which lets users turn their faces into emojis, is also being modified with a new "tongue detection" ability.

For the Mac, Apple revealed that operating system macOS 10.14 would be called Mojave, and that the laptops would be capable of running iOS apps from 2019 - with some apps like News Stocks Homes and Voice Memos being migrated to Macs in autumn.