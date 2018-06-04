Alexandra Rogers

The embattled transport secretary Chris Grayling has launched an inquiry into the rail timetable shakeup that has led to "unacceptable" delays for passengers across the country.

Addressing MPs in the Commons, Grayling lay the blame for the nationwide chaos at the industry's door, accusing it of taking on a task it wasn't capable of doing.

"It is also worth being clear that the industry remained of the view until the last moment that it would be able to deliver these changes," he said.

Grayling told the Commons that train operator Govia Thameslink Railway “assured me personally that they

were ready” just three weeks before the introduction of the new timetable.

He said Stephen Glaister, an emeritus professor of Transport at Imperial College London, would be leading an inquiry by the Office of Road and Rail (ORR) into the changes introduced in May, which were designed to make room for 40,000 more passengers and an increased frequency of trains but have instead led to mass cancellations and delays at the last minute.

He also said that affected passengers would be compensated in the same manner as Southern passengers struck last year by similar delays and strike action.

He said delays in Network Rail delivering infrastructure upgrades had had "damaging consequences", requiring a "complete overhaul of logistics and planning" that the trains companies – Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) and Northern – struggled to handle.

"But it is also clear to me that both Northern and GTR were not sufficiently prepared to manage a timetable change of this scale either, " he said. "GTR did not have enough drivers with the route knowledge required to operate the new timetable. And neither Northern nor GTR had a clear fall-back plan."

To the sound of heckling by his fellow MPs, Grayling said that if GTR, which runs the affected Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express services, had failed in its contractual obligations, he would not be afraid to "take the appropriate enforcement action against them" and strip it of its contract.

"I will not hold back from taking appropriate action if the review finds that there has been negligent behaviour," he said.

Northern Rail has since brought in a new temporary timetable that has got rid of 165 services a day, while GTR has also introduced a reduced service.

Many MPs used the opportunity to accuse Grayling of failing to take personal responsibility for the fiasco, with many detailing the impact of the changes of their constituents. Nicholas Soames, the MP for Mid Sussex, said 49 trains were cancelled in his constituency and that private lives had been "ruined".

Grayling's opposite number Andy McDonald said ultimately it was Grayling who was responsible for the state of the country's railways. Calling on him to resign, McDonald said: "He will want to blame Network Rail, but the buck stops with him.

"Were the prime minister not to enfeebled she would sack him," he said. "The transport secretary should do the right thing and resign."

Northern and GTR are due to meet with MPs this week.

