Politicians, take note – business is the solution, not the problem

Howard Leigh

Three decades ago, I co-founded a corporate finance firm – Cavendish – to help ensure that entrepreneurs and SMEs could access the finance they needed to grow, create jobs, and contribute to Britain’s economic success.

This was the late eighties, remembered fondly by some as a time when the private sector finally broke free of its state-imposed shackles, and less so by others who see it as when a beast that could not be tamed was allowed to roam free. Whichever version of history one chooses, one thing certainly has changed: 30 years later, the private sector has gone from being seen as the solution, to the problem itself.

Politicians are being asked to tame the private sector, while we have clarion calls on loop for businesses to give something back to society.

This is evidence of a deeper malaise that has set in concerning public attitudes to business, and rekindled doubt about whether or not it is a force for good.

Business creates employment, generates revenue, and fosters innovation. Unfashionable though it may be, market capitalism has done more to lift people out of poverty than any other system. In the 1980s, the country had come through a storm of state-led industrial failure, coupled with labour unrest. Businesses were the cure, and we at Cavendish wanted to find them the capital and new ownership to do it.

Much has changed since then. The financial crisis revealed a loss of core purpose for much of my industry – that is, putting capital in the right places to ensure businesses can grow and flourish, rather than circular financial engineering that was not only self-serving, but detrimental to the very people it was supposed to be helping.

Where does this leave the relationship between business and politics? We now have a situation where politicians are tempted to scapegoat businesses and posit government-led solutions as an alternative.

This is easy, obvious, and dangerous.

Undoubtedly, mistakes are made in the private sector – from financial services, to outsourcers like Carillion, to the rail system. Indeed rail privatisation is in danger of going into full reverse. Yet where is there any evidence that the state can do it better?

To take the case of railways as an example, what we have seen is the difficulty in trying to impose a market solution on a public monopoly.

The result is competition in the bidding process, which leads to low-balled bids to ensure success at the point of signing, even if it means a day of reckoning through state bailouts further down the line. While the fantasy of a state provider with altruistic motives is emotively appealing, the evidence suggests that it is pure folly.

In actual fact, governments need to focus on creating freer markets wherever they can. Business failure – whether the financial crisis, problems with private utilities, or even in excessive executive pay – is usually a failure of the state, to ensure that markets, which can tend towards oligopolies, are robustly regulated.

Provided these conditions are maintained, businesses will continue to make their vital contribution to our economy and our communities.

So beware politicians bearing vilifications for business, even as they offer solutions provided by the state. They should focus on their role as enablers to create free markets.

This is about competition, but also investment in infrastructure, research and development, and skills. It is here that politicians who want action on our economy should look.

If the government does all this well, business will do the rest. It may not feel as satisfactory as the state taking direct action on behalf of the people, but when it comes to something as vital as lifting people out of poverty and putting them on the path to prosperity, it is results that matter. Capitalism’s results speak for themselves.

At Cavendish, 30 years on, I am hoping for a groundhog day moment – when we realise once again, that business is the solution, not the problem.

