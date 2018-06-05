The present chaos is not an excuse for nationalising rail

Rachel Cunliffe

Britain is in the grip of train chaos once again, with the pandemonium caused by the new timetable showing no signs of abating.

Over 100 services were still cancelled or delayed yesterday, and the public is understandably furious. Manchester mayor

Andy Burnham has called for a fare cut and compensation for season ticket holders – and he is right. It is a basic tenet of consumer rights that customers get redress if services are not delivered satisfactorily – and no one could call the present situation satisfactory.

However, the voices blaming privatisation and calling once more for rail to be nationalised should be treated with more scrutiny.

For a start, Britain does not have a free-market rail system, but a collection of temporary franchises tightly controlled by the state. In contrast, Japan’s rail network, which is frequently cited as the epitome of transport success, is almost entirely privately operated. France’s railways, meanwhile, often heralded as a state-run success, are actually heading towards a more privatised system.

Second, while rail companies have clearly displayed extremely poor management and customer service, one of the key drivers for the recent debacle has been the failure of the state-backed Network Rail to deliver on promised infrastructure improvements. To take Northern Rail, which has been especially badly disrupted, as an example, the company committed to running a service based on the government fulfilling its end of the bargain, and has been dealing with the fall-out when that didn’t happen.

Remember too that, while the number of train journeys doubled from 1997 to 2015, the government has failed to match this with infrastructure investment.

As to who would benefit from nationalisation, rail passengers are on average wealthier than non-rail users. Taking on the ownership and management of all infrastructure, trains and services, at a substantial cost to the state, would amount to a subsidy from all taxpayers to the relatively well-off, with no evidence that quality would improve.

That said, transport secretary Chris Grayling has a lot to answer for. It is all very well to deem the timetable breakdown “wholly unsatisfactory”, but this crisis should have been foreseen. Trains are an explosively emotive issue, and with Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonnell on the hunt for any excuse to push their nationalisation agenda, the government should be wary of giving them easy opportunities.

The longer this misery continues, the more frustrated commuters will heed the siren calls for a state-run rail network.

