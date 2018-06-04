Josh Mines

A boardroom row erupting around London-listed gold miner Petropavlovsk has heated up, as a group of the company's employees have come out in support of reinstating the old board, who were ousted last year.

In a note sent on Monday evening, the company, which has operations in Russia, confirmed it had received a letter from Russian employees who say they support "certain proposals" put forward by mysterious rebel shareholders CABS Platform and Slevin.

The investors want to reinstate former directors Pavel Maslovskiy, Roderic Lyne and Robert Jenkins, who were ousted last year by shareholders disappointed with the company's performance.

One top Petropavlovsk shareholder previously told City A.M. that the two investors had bought their stakes from an entity controlled by Petropavlovsk's mining magnate founder Peter Hambro and Pavel Maslovskiy, and were likely to be closely connected to the two former executives.

Petropavlovsk's largest shareholder – Kazakh entrepreneur Kenges Rakishev – also came out in support of the new boardroom shake-up, though he had said he did not know the identities of the two activists proposing the changes.

In response, the gold miner's board reminded shareholders that current boss Roman Deniskin had only been chief executive since 16 April 2018, and had barely been given six weeks to deliver better results.

"The board filled this vacancy following an extensive search process caused by the abrupt resignation of Pavel Maslovskiy in July 2017," Petropavlovsk continued.

"The board made this appointment after discussions with its largest shareholder, Kenges Rakishev, and the appointment of Rakishev’s representative, Bektas Mukazhanov, to the company’s board."

