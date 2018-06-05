Jasper Jolly

Some 500 days into Donald Trump’s presidential career major economies are peering over the edge of a trade war precipice, with US tariffs likely to draw tit-for-tat responses from previously staunch allies and a confrontation playing out with the world’s second-largest economy.

Yet markets remain remarkably calm in spite of some volatility, as economists and investors make a big bet that practicality will, eventually, trump rhetoric and stop a dangerous escalation.

Politics, not economics

Investors may be taking some comfort from the White House’s clear political opportunism in the place of a coherent economic plan behind the tariffs on EU, Canadian and Mexican steel and aluminium, 25 per cent and 10 per cent respectively. The intended audience is clearly at home, particularly in the so-called Rust Belt, the deindustrialised states which helped to put Trump in power. Mid-term elections in November already loom large.

Andrew Kenningham, chief global economist at Capital Economics, said: “It’s difficult to analyse him as being a logical policymaker. He’s trying to please his base – that’s the main driver.”

Trump is expected to focus on eye-catching political victories for traditional heavy industries, rather than pursuing a strategic and consistent policy to reduce the $566bn (£424bn) trade deficit run up in 2017.

Previous evidence from Trump’s own negotiations suggest the tariffs could be more opening gambit in an ongoing negotiation than full-blown trade war declaration, according to Ben Robinson, deputy head of research at the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum.

The tariffs have sparked outrage and prompted questions of why the US would target staunch allies rather than enlisting them in the fight against China. But the move fits with Trump’s view of the world as a web of bilateral relationships, said Robinson. “I see it partly as the US playing hardball with China,” he said, leaving open the possibility of face-saving compromises on other issues later.

Legitimate concerns

One of the ironies of Trump’s Twitter diplomacy is that the medium has overshadowed elements of a legitimate message: China is regularly criticised in international forums for its trade policies, particularly with regard to joint venture rules which essentially force firms to give up intellectual property to native rivals, as well as large subsidies across heavy industry.

Even if the diagnosis is partly correct, economists almost universally believe that protectionist tariffs are not the cure. The extent of damage to the world economy by Trump’s trade policy will be determined by the President’s commitment to actually cutting the trade deficit, rather than securing merely symbolic victories.

The recently imposed tariffs “won’t have large macroeconomic consequences, even accounting for retaliation”, according to economists at JP Morgan – but neither should their significance be underplayed, “as it raises risks of greater conflict ahead.”

Trump has pinned his political reputation on reducing the trade deficit figure – which he erroneously believes is $800bn, apparently ignoring exports. His determination to reduce the headline figure could push him into ever stronger measures unlikely to succeed.

As Brad Setser, an economist at the US Council on Foreign Relations, has pointed out, Trump’s big policy success so far, unfunded tax cuts, will make success less likely on the trade front. An increase in the fiscal deficit will require a higher current account deficit, tipping the balance in the opposite direction desired by Trump.

Risk of misinterpretations

The most pressing risk remains misinterpretation on either side, and the threat of escalation by Trump. “Typically when he’s being threatened he tends to counter-retaliate,” said Gregory Daco, head of US economics at Oxford Economics.

Markets may have been distracted by the panic over potential new Italian elections, according to a note for clients from JP Morgan cross-asset strategist John Normand. For currencies in particular, there are “fatter tail risks around US trade policy than what has been likely assumed”, he said.

The intermediation of the World Trade Organization, the Geneva-based arbiter of the multilateral system, will likely provide a calming influence, Daco said: “What we’ve had in the last couple of days is the world saying, ‘Enough is enough. We’re going to do this the normal way.’”

Yet the dismay of the US’s allies is clear. British Prime Minister Theresa May yesterday told Trump the tariffs were “unjustified”, according to Downing Street. French finance minister Bruno Lemaire illustrated the loss of faith in the US in a cutting description of the G7: a “G6 plus one”.

Markets will likely live with the occasional tariff skirmish, but economists say the more significant damage may be the US’s symbolic retreat from its position as keeper of the multilateral rules-based order.

