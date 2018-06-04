Government slammed for "shameful" one day debate on key Brexit bill

Catherine Neilan

The government has been slammed for scheduling less than a day to debate and vote on all the amendments to the EU Withdrawal Bill.

A leaked letter from chief whip Julian Smith revealed that the bill will return to the Commons for a series of crunch votes on 12 June.

The legislation suffered 15 defeats in the House of Lords, forcing the bill - which is a critical part of the government's preparation for Brexit - back to MPs for further debate.

The letter hints at the government's nervousness around some of the votes, given its reliance on the DUP and all Conservative MPs - many of whom are in open rebellion over the direction Theresa May is taking Brexit - to toe the party line.

In April, Remainers on both sides of the House told City A.M. they were confident of defeating the government over certain parts of future legislation, most critically on the question of customs union and Single Market membership.

"We have the numbers," one Conservative MP said.

Tories have been told to be on site "at all times" during the day of the votes. MPs have been told to expect a long day.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman confirmed the EU Withdrawal Bill would return to the Commons next week and it was set to be heard in “one day”.

Labour MP and supporter of the People's Vote campaign Chuka Umunna said: “It is absolutely outrageous for the government to allocate just one day to a debate that promises to be crucial for the future of our country. But it is unfortunately in keeping with their whole approach to Brexit: shambolic, lacking transparency or accountability and contemptuous of basic parliamentary scrutiny.

“This is a shameful attempt by the government to avoid difficult questions about the chaotic mess they’ve made of the Brexit negotiations. But people will not be fooled. I hope MPs will vote in favour of the vital amendments to this Bill, in particular those that seek to keep the UK in the customs union and in Europe’s economic area."

Best for Britain supporter and fellow Labour MP David Lammy said: "This shows total contempt of Parliament to try and railroad 15 amendments through Parliament in just a single session.



"This piece of legislation will have huge consequences for the future of our country for generations to come.



"There is no shortage of parliamentary time - the government has hardly put any substantive legislation before parliament since the General Election because their mandate is shot to pieces and the Cabinet is divided over Brexit."

Jane Thomas, co-ordinator of the Repeal Bill Alliance, agreed it was "pretty shameful that when confronted with the most complex and detailed piece of legislation for over 40 years, the government allows so little time for meaningful debate”.



“Indeed most of the day will be spent in and out of the lobby, not debating or undertaking scrutiny. The government is leaving parliament in the dark by not allowing enough time for scrutiny of not only technical, legislative details but also amendments to the bill that limit Henry VIII powers and protect fundamental rights."