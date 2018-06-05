Josh Mines

A major campaign group has today put more pressure on Heathrow's expansion plan, as it questioned why the proposals have not been scrutinised by the competition regulator.

The No 3rd Runway Coalition has written to incoming chair of the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) Lord Tyrie expressing the group's concerns around the plans.

The group represents the interests of a range of parties, including residents groups around London, environmental organisations, GLA members, councillors, MPs and Borough Councils.

It comes ahead of a critical vote in the Commons on the third runway at Heathrow, with transport secretary Chris Grayling expected to make an announcement on the airport's expansion as early as this week.

Chair of the group Paul McGuinness, who wrote the letter, took issue with the fact that neither the CMA or the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had looked into the effect the expansion plans would have on smaller airports around Heathrow.

He warns that the Competition Commission had already stated that Heathrow enjoyed "substantial market power" and that there should be further review and regulation of the expansion proposals.

"It seems to us that the proposed expansion of Heathrow should be attracting the keenest attention of the competition authorities," he wrote. "But that - unless an executive decision has been taken to treat Heathrow's investors with an unprecedented leniency - the competition authorities have exposed themselves as being inert on this critical matter."

The group's concerns will be another headache for the airport's bosses after a rival expansion bidder, Heathrow Hub, accused it of vetoing alternative plans to appease its shareholders and lodged its own complaint with the CMA.

A CMA spokesperson said: "As with all correspondence, the issues raised will be carefully considered and a reply will be sent in due course."

Heathrow has been contacted for comment.