Italy's populists take power, but can they control the public purse?

Willem Marx

The creation of a new Italian government proved to be a long, uncertain and publicly painful process for all involved.

But after almost three months, the Northern League and Five Star Movement (M5S) formally joined forces last week, with a hybrid cabinet consisting of some rather odd political bedfellows.

These individuals must now embrace an equally disparate set of challenges that may require rather contradictory solutions.

The two parties share a well-publicised distrust of Brussels, but their separate agendas show that both are willing to push policies that will place greater strain on Italian state finances. This could have serious implications not only for ties with Europe, but also for the long-term stability of the partnership.

The League’s leader Matteo Salvini recently quipped to reporters that he expected the new government to last for a decade. But investors may well ask how the coalition can possibly last if Salvini does not fulfil his major campaign promises.

These include the introduction of a flat tax – likely to be a two-tier system that ranges from 15 and 20 per cent — as well as a wide-scale deportation of more than half a million undocumented migrants.

Economists including the former IMF director Carlo Cottarelli, who just last week was briefly tapped as a possible stop-gap Prime Minister, have questioned the underlying arithmetical logic.

Cottarelli predicted that the tax cuts will cost around €50bn. And while proposed changes to the treatment of migrants in Italy might have a less significant impact on government spending, they may prove very unpalatable to Italy’s European partners.

If the League delivers on another M5S-backed plan to roll back earlier reforms to the pension system, Cottarelli suggested a loss of a further €8bn each year. And his predictions are far from anomalous among mainstream economists.

The M5S electoral promises are no less expensive, especially the introduction of a universal basic income. With national unemployment still close to 11 per cent, it would add a further €17bn to a yawning fiscal chasm, according to Cottarelli.

All these measures would necessitate greater borrowing, and given that both these populist parties have provided few details on the financing plans for these new programmes, their introduction will very likely place the government in contravention of domestic and European fiscal rules.

Add in higher bond yields each time the market gets jittery, the ongoing reality that many local banks remain very exposed to government bonds, and a fresh assurance from German Chancellor Angela Merkel that Berlin will not countenance any write-down in Italy’s debts, and there are few options left to the new coalition government that would not hurt its own population.

But any public reneging on the most high-profile promises will prove extremely damaging for the parties’ leaders.

Under sufficient pressure, the electoral rivalry between M5S leader Luigi Di Maio and Salvini could re-emerge, manifesting itself in parliamentary disputes over spending priorities.

This could render the coalition entirely untenable.