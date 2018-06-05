Francesca Washtell

Today's City Moves cover investment, housebuilding and design and advisory. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Cambridge Associates Limited

Christopher Hunter has been appointed the role of CEO of Cambridge Associates Limited. With 20 years of global investment experience, he is a managing director and the global head of the firm’s endowment and foundation practice. He will lead the firm’s UK executive committee and be responsible for driving strategy and growth for the firm’s business in EMEA. Prior to his new role, Christopher served as head of emerging segments from 2014-2016, with responsibility for the firm’s business in Asia and the Middle East. From 2011-2016, Christopher also founded and led the firm’s Beijing office. Since joining Cambridge Associates in 2000, he has worked with a number of institutional investors based in China, the US, UK, and Middle East. He has worked at Endeavor Corporation, Ernst & Young, LP and Peterson Consulting. His role as CEO of Cambridge Associates Limited, London, is a new position within the business.

Springfield Properties

Springfield Properties, an Alternative Investment Market-listed housebuilder in Scotland offering private and affordable housing, announces the appointment of Nicholas Ian Cooper as a non-executive director of the company with immediate effect. He is a qualified solicitor with over 20 years’ board experience as an executive and non-executive director, general counsel and company secretary with UK-listed and private companies in several sectors. From 2010 to May 2015, he was corporate services director on the board of Cable & Wireless Communications, having previously spent four years, from 2006 to 2010, as general counsel and company secretary of Cable & Wireless where he was also corporate services director of the international division.

Dar

International design and advisory firm, Dar, is bolstering its economics advisory team in London with the appointment of Pauline Bogey and Alice Mougin who have joined as economists. Both Pauline and Alice have joined Dar from AECOM where they worked in the economic development and regeneration team. Pauline has experience in working across public, private and third-sector organisations including Metropolitan Lille Urban Development and Planning Agency, Tata Trusts and the Centre for European Studies of Sciences Po Paris. Prior to her time at AECOM, Alice worked as a consultant for the World Bank and is experienced in assessing the socio-economic and health impacts of developments, including High Speed 2 and A303 Stonehenge. In addition, Alice is well versed in providing business case analysis and strategic advice for local authorities in the area of regeneration and built environment.

