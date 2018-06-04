James Booth

Aunt Bessie’s Yorkshire puddings and frozen potatoes are to be sold to the US owner of frozen food brand Birds Eye.

New York-listed Nomad Foods is set to buy the Aunt Bessie’s brand for £210m from the privately owned William Jackson Food Group.

Nomad recently acquired Goodfella's frozen pizzas for £200m to add to its portfolio of frozen food brands which also includes Birds Eye and Findus Crispy Pancakes.

Read more: Birds Eye owner gets taste for Findus takeover deal

Aunt Bessie’s is the number one ranked company in the UK for frozen Yorkshire puddings and the number two ranked for frozen roast potatoes.

Aunt Bessie’s employs 400 people at its factory in Hull, all of who will transfer to Nomad when the deal completes in the autumn.

Nomad’s chief executive Stefan Descheemaeker said: “Aunt Bessie’s iconic brand, positive values and strong product credentials align well with our existing portfolio.”

Read more: Birds Eye owner shares jump as buyback announced

In the year ended April 2018 Aunt Bessie’s revenue was approximately £107.9m and its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation was around £20.1m.

Credit Suisse was financial adviser and Norton Rose Fulbright legal adviser to Nomad Foods while Stamford Partners was financial adviser and Addleshaw Goddard legal adviser to William Jackson.