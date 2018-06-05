Sebastian McCarthy

Business optimism stands higher in London than any other region in the UK, according to a new report.

75 per cent of firms in the capital think that their own performance will improve in the next year, and just under half believe that their prospects will improve “significantly”.

Read more: Deepmind co-founder recognised on prestigious young global leaders list

The research, which was carried out by financial and professional services firm Smith & Williamson, also showed that 53 per cent of London businesses will increase their level of borrowing over the next 12 months in order to boost growth.

Across the rest of the UK the optimism varied, with 60 per cent in the North West thinking their performance will improve, while that drops to 50 per cent in Wales and just 29 per cent in Scotland.

Percentage of businesses across the UK that think their performance will improve in the next year 1. London 75 per cent 2. North West 60 per cent 3. West Midlands 59 per cent 4. North East 57 per cent 5. East Midlands 52 per cent 6. Wales 50 per cent 7. South West 49 per cent 8. Yorkshire and Humberside 46 per cent 9. East 44 per cent 10. South East 44 per cent 11. Scotland 29 per cent

The study also showed that nearly two thirds (63 per cent) of the companies in London felt that access to finance in the last year has improved, compared to just 6 per cent who felt it got worse.

Read more: 1 in 4 businesses aren't ready for GDPR

Guy Rigby, head of entrepreneurial services at Smith & Williamson, said: “As the world's financial capital, London has everything that growing businesses need. This creates a clustering effect, where growing businesses gather together, leveraging shared knowledge and resources and gaining access to investors and advisers."