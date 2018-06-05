Britons basking in bank holiday sun prompt May consumer spending recovery

Jasper Jolly

A DIY spending spree and the bank holiday sun boosted the retail sector in May as consumer spending rose at its fastest pace in more than a year, according to data to be published today based on UK card payments.

Consumer spending rose by 5.1 per cent year-on-year in May, according to Barclaycard, which processes almost half of UK card transactions.

Spending on non-essential items rose by 4.6 per cent in the same period, a 14-month high, with the firm highlighting strong growth for garden centres, pubs and clothing retailers. Clothing sales rose by 5.8 per cent year-on-year.

Sun boosts spending growth

Early May Bank Holiday weekend (per cent yoy growth) Overall year-on-year growth in May (per cent) DIY 19.7 7.3 Supermarkets 10.1 5.7 Pubs 19 12.5 Garden centres 50.3 23.8

The jump represents the fastest growth seen since April 2017, adding to signs that the services sector is likely to rebound in the second quarter following weakness in the first.

The unseasonably hot weather – the hottest May day bank holiday on record – may have helped retailers to recover from the run of bad weather, including the “Beast from the East” snow storms, at the start of the year.

Read more: UK retail sales bounce back in April after Beast from the East slump

Meanwhile, spending in DIY stores surged by almost a fifth compared to the same bank holiday last year, while garden centre spending rose by 50.3 per cent.

Output from consumer-facing industries expanded by only 0.5 per cent in the first quarter, continuing a run of weaker growth as inflation has eaten into Britons’ pay packets. However, inflationary pressure has weakened in recent months as the effects of sterling’s post-EU referendum fall have faded.

Esme Harwood, a director at Barclaycard, said that “a degree of caution remains” among UK consumers. Nevertheless, the sun appeared to have brought “good news” for clothing retailers as well as for firms in the “experience economy”, such as pubs and events.

Read more: London City Airport records busiest ever bank holiday weekend