A strike affecting the District Line this Wednesday 6 June has been suspended by train drivers' union Aslef after talks at conciliation service Acas.

Bad news for London Underground users though as the two 24-hour Tube strikes planned for the Jubilee Line in a row over timetable changes, on the 6 June and 14 June, are going ahead.

That will mean no service on the entirety of the line with many stations expected to be much busier than usual, with both Aslef and the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union involved in the walkouts.

The District Line walkouts for the same dates were over a separate row over the handling of a driver's safety breaches, and the union has not yet confirmed whether the 14 June strike will also be suspended.

Finn Brennan, Aslef's organiser on London Underground, said:

I am pleased that, following constructive discussions at Acas today, the Aslef executive committee has agreed to suspend the strike action at Acton Town called for Wednesday. I congratulate our members on their solidarity and determination that has led to the progress in this dispute. It is a shame that London Underground were not prepared to engage with us earlier to resolve this dispute and avoid the strike action that took place on 13 April.

Transport for London (TfL) has been approached for comment.