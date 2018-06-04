Josh Mines

Iconic comic the Beano and luxury retailer Ted Baker have formed an unlikely alliance, as the pair joined forces to launch a new kids clothing range.

The so-called 'Beano Baker' fashion collection will feature iconic characters including Dennis the Menace and Gnasher, and will be distributed exclusively for department store Debenhams.

Items including t-shirts, loungewear, shirts and hoodies will be available for Beano fans to pick up across 45 Debenhams stores in the UK, such as its Oxford Street, Manchester and Reading branches, from 2 July.

The products feature designs inspired by the original Beano Fan Club colours and style guides, which have been created to celebrate Beano Studio's 2018 Rebel Year and beyond.

Beano director of UK licensing Angeles Blanco said:

Ted Baker and Debenhams are the perfect retail partners for Beano to collaborate and launch a kidswear collection with. Both Beano and Ted Baker are brands recognised to being full of fun, with a high level of mischief! In our 80th year, it’s an ideal time for both brands to join together and shine through a blamtastic kids collection available through Debenhams.

Craig Smith, global digital commerce director, at Ted Baker, added: "We're excited about the new partnership, as Beano is an iconic series and one that we’re personally very fond of.

"To us, Dennis and Gnasher are childhood favourites that resonate with any generation and we’re looking forward to sharing the new range with our consumers."