Wagamama seeks new owner as it cooks up plan for US expansion

Alys Key

Asian-inspired dining chain Wagamama is on the hunt for a new owner as it targets international growth.

The restaurant brand confirmed today that it has appointed bankers from Goldman Sachs to "review strategic growth options for the business".

This puts a sale of the chain, currently owned by Duke Street Capital and Hutton Collins, on the table.

It was bought by the private equity firms for £215m back in 2011. Since then its presence has more than doubled to 130 restuarants in the UK, five in the US and 51 international franchisees.

Unlike many of its peers in the casual dining industry, Wagamama has performed well in a challenging market. Over the past four years it has outperformed the UK market by an average of 8.2 per cent.

Now it is looking across the pond, with the sale expected to drive US expansion.

Wagamama has strengthened its US management team in recent months and has plans to open two further sites in New York this year.

It is thought that Wagamama's current owners will favour a US private equity firm, with the intention of driving American expansion.

According to The Times, Duke Street and Hutton Capital were motivated to press ahead with a sale by the announcement of Pret a Manger's £1.5bn sale to JAB Holdings. last week.