Catherine Neilan

The bosses of some of the biggest firms in the City and beyond are descending on Downing Street today, as pressure builds on the government to act quickly on Brexit.

Tesco boss Dave Lewis, L&G Investment Management's head of personal investing Dame Helena Morrissey, Standard Life Aberdeen's chair Sir Gerry Grimstone and BT Group chief executive Gavin Patterson are among the baker's dozen of business leaders meeting with the Prime Minister today.

Others include GlaxoSmithKline chief Emma Walmsley, LandSec boss Robert Noel, Balfour Beatty's Leo Quinn and BAE Systems' chairman Sir Roger Carr will also be attending alongside business groups such as the Confederation of British Industry (CBI)'s Paul Drechsler and Stephen Jones, director general of the Institute of Directors.

They will meet business secretary Greg Clark, Brexit secretary David Davis and international trade secretary Liam Fox, as well as Prime Minister Theresa May.

The meeting follows Donald Trump's decision to impose steel and aluminium tariffs on EU imports into the US, and ahead of an expected discussion between the two world leaders this week.

It also comes as pressure builds on May to forge a coherent plan for the UK's post-Brexit customs relationship with the EU.

Last week City A.M. revealed that the option preferred by Brexiteers - although not currently widely liked throughout the business community - was expected to emerge as the dominant option after a breakthrough was made on the Irish border issue.