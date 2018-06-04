London rents have soared nearly 26 per cent in six years

Oscar Lopez

Rents in London are far outpacing wage growth, with a two-bedroom flat costing an average of £1,500 per month, according to a study by the GMB trade union.

Analysing data from the Valuation Office Agency, GMB found that between 2011 and 2017 rent prices for two-bedroom flats in London increased by 25.9 per cent, whilst over the same period, monthly earnings increased by just 9.1 per cent.

In England as a whole, between 2011 and 2017, rent has increased by 18.2 percent, the data shows, with the average two-bedroom flat costing £650 per month.

Read more: London home buyers receive most help from parents in the UK

In London, Greenwich is the borough that has seen the biggest rise in rent: between 2011 and 2017 rent of a two-bedroom flat increased by 50 per cent, according to GMB, to an average rent of £1,350 per month.

Other London boroughs with a significant jump in rent are Newham, where rent increased by 47.4 per cent, Barking and Dagenham, where rent has increased by 42.4 per cent, and Lewisham, where rent has increased by 42.1 per cent.

Read more: London’s lack of rental supply is pushing rents up

Warren Kenny, GMB regional secretary said: "These high rents are here to stay. So too are younger workers living for longer in private sector rental accommodation.

"As a direct consequence, employers must be prepared to pay much higher wages to staff to enable them to afford these much higher rents.

"If employers don't respond with higher pay they will face staff shortages as workers, especially younger people, are priced out of housing market.”

A study earlier this month from property group Haart found that a lack of housing supply was driving up rents in London by five per cent annually.

However, according to global wealth management firm UBS, London is no longer the most expensive city to rent in Europe - that spot now goes to Paris.