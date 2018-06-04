Emily Nicolle

After holding the tech world on the edge of its seat, Microsoft has announced it will be acquiring code repository service Github for $7.5bn (£5.6bn) in Microsoft stock.

Just six months ago, Github was reported to be in the process of exploring a potential IPO, though it has yet to turn a profit to date, with the company’s last valuation coming in at $2bn (£1.5bn) in 2015. Rumours of the acquisition began circulating at a more feverish pace on Friday, as multiple news sources suggested that a deal was expected to be announced today.

Favoured by independent and tech giant software developers alike, the two companies will accelerate enterprise use of Github and hope to bring Microsoft’s own developer tools and services to new audiences. Subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approval, the acquisition is expected to close by the end of 2018.

Github itself is already one of the most popular code repositories out there, demonstrated by it being the unhappy recipient of the largest distributed denial of service (more widely known as DDoS) attack on record in January, though it only took the site down for around ten minutes.

Likewise, Microsoft is the most active contributor to Github for documentation and code, and has more than 1,000 employees that contribute to repositories on the platform.

The two have confirmed that Github will operate independently of Microsoft, as an open platform using all programming languages, tools and operating systems for any project. Microsoft corporate vice president Nat Friedman is to assume the role of Github chief executive, as its current boss Chris Wanstrath becomes a Microsoft technical fellow and works on strategic software initiatives for the new parent firm.

Wanstrath said in a statement:

I’m extremely proud of what Github and our community have accomplished over the past decade, and I can’t wait to see what lies ahead. The future of software development is bright, and I’m thrilled to be joining forces with Microsoft to help make it a reality. Their focus on developers lines up perfectly with our own, and their scale, tools and global cloud will play a huge role in making Github even more valuable for developers everywhere.

As a company that went from a small startup to one of the world’s largest code repositories, until now Github had always espoused a wish to remain independent. In addition, the response from the Github community prior to the sale was increasingly negative, with many coders commenting that they plan to move over to alternative code repository service Gitlab if the sale went ahead.

Commenting on the news, Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella, said: “Microsoft is a developer-first company, and by joining forces with Github we strengthen our commitment to developer freedom, openness and innovation.

“We recognise the community responsibility we take on with this agreement and will do our best work to empower every developer to build, innovate and solve the world’s most pressing challenges.”

Jim Goetz, a partner at prevalent tech venture capital firm Sequoia Capital, said: “In just ten years, Github has become the de facto way for people to build software. Chris and the early team designed Github for their own use, but quickly saw the enormous opportunity in connecting developers everywhere, and that simple concept has changed software development forever.

"The Github team, and the entire community, have built something special and today represents a great opportunity to take it to the next level.”

