Catherine Neilan

There's a growing number of aggrieved MPs on the line.

Transport secretary Chris Grayling has had to cancel meetings with angry backbenchers over the mass disruption caused by the cancellation of train services up and down the country.

Britain's biggest rail shake-up in decades was expected to come with some teething problems, but the scale of the troubles with sudden cancellations and numerous delays has led to much criticism from MPs and passenger groups.

Ultimately, the changes to the country's rail network are meant to add 6,400 extra services a week and 7,000 new carriages by 2021, and the RDG said that more than eight out of 10 services across the country have arrived as planned since the new timetable was introduced.

But customers around the country have expressed frustration at the widespread disruption, which in many cases has resulted in fewer services during rush hour with a heavy number of cancellations.

The letter from the Department for Transport tells MPs the "very large number of colleagues" seeking a meeting with Grayling and his junior minister Jo Johnson means the team has been "unable to accommodate a significant number of colleagues at this stage".

Grayling will be in the chamber taking questions on the issue from 5:30pm this afternoon.

"This means some colleagues with earlier meetings would miss out," it adds.

Group meetings are now being hastily arranged with "meeting lengths raised commensurately so that there is time to raise all of your concerns".

However, today's debate is expected to be a fiery one, with many MPs looking to put the blame squarely on Grayling, amid calls for him to resign.

In an interview on the World at One shadow transport secretary Andy McDonald said: "Chris Grayling is the head of Network Rail at the end of the day... He should resign.

"But this Prime Minister is so enfeebled that she cannot dismiss him, so he’s not going to resign. She can’t dismiss him.... In ordinary times any self-respecting secretary of state would resign today, I have no doubt about it."