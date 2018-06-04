Sebastian McCarthy

Former cabinet minister Lord Strathclyde has been appointed as UK chairman of defence and cyber security company Raytheon.

The Conservative peer, who served as leader of the House of Lords for three years under the former Prime Minister David Cameron, is taking over the firm, which is a prime contractor and major supplier to the Ministry of Defence.

Along with making missiles defence systems, the UK subsidiary of the US firm also supplies command and control systems for submarines, ships and aircraft, and precision weapons.

Read more: Lord Strathclyde: MPs should have the final say on bills

Lord Strathclyde said: “Raytheon has a long heritage in the UK and, over the years, has invested in people, technology and infrastructure. Raytheon has made a serious long-term commitment to the UK, our national defence and increasing UK exports. I shall do all I can to help Raytheon at this crucial time in opening up new markets and providing the best possible value to UK taxpayers.”

Read more: The MoD's new £269m surveillance system deal is set to sustain UK jobs

Richard Daniel, chief executive and managing director of Raytheon UK, said: “Lord Strathclyde’s extensive business and government experience, including senior ministerial positions in the departments of Environment, Education, and Trade and Industry, will provide a foothold of counsel and guidance in key areas that will help Raytheon deliver products and capabilities to serve our UK customer needs and grow our ability to export and build international business.”

Raytheon has six bases in the UK which employ roughly 1,600 people, and it has a rapidly growing cyber arm dedicated to countering malware, digital warfare, cyber spying and viruses.